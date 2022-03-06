Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.83 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

