First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,691 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.33 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

