Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

