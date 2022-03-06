First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.