Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 141.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $619.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

