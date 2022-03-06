Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.
About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)
