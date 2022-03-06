Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

