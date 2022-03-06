Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Marotta Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

