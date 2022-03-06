Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

