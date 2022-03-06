Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

