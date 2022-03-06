Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $525.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

