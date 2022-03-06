State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

