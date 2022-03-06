The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

