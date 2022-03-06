State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,955 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

