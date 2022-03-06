Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 23,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 659.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 48,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 646,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 324,012 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 255,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $100.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.