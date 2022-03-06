iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

