Brookstone Capital Management Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

