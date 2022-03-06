Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

