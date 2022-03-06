2,666 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,666 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in VMware by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in VMware by 872.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

NYSE:VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

