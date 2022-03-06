Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,946,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 5,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.0 days.
OTCMKTS KCDMF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
