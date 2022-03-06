Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 3,001,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,472.0 days.

Shares of JNNDF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Japan Display has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

