VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ESPO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

