Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

