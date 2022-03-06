J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $203.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.35 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

