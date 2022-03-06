Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

