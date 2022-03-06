Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $129.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.92.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

