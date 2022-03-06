Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 951.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $124.87 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

