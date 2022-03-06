Gradient Investments LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

