Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.92 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

