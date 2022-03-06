Gradient Investments LLC Sells 202 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baidu stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $278.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
