Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

