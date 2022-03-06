Gradient Investments LLC Has $143,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

