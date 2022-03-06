The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

