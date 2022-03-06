Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

