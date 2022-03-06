Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

