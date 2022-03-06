DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,015 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $464.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.45. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.