Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

