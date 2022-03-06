Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.
VGSH stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
