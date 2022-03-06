Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 424 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.