Brookstone Capital Management Takes $636,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBU opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

