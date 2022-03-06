UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $52.05 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

