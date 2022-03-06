Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,845 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

