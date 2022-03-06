Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $103.11

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

