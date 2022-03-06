PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

