Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.

DFIV opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $35.63.

