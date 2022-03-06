Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.