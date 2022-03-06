Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 632 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $323.53 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

