Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

