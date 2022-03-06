Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Declines By 25.7%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.8 days.

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

