AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 60.9% in February

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AGC has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

